General

Passing out parade marking the induction of A-23 batch of New Entry Sailors of Bangladesh Navy was held at the BNS Titumir parade ground at Khalishpur here today.

Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal attended the parade as chief guest.

The chief guest congratulated the new 773 entry sailors of A-2023 batch and urged to show their outstanding performance in the service related to national security and prosperity in future.

Addressing the newly inducted sailors on the occasion, the chief guest said, the Bangladesh Navy has already been turned into a dynamic force under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He called upon them to build up themselves as worthy sailors by implementing the education in future professional life which they acquire from the sailors’ school.

With retrospect of the spirit and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, the Navy chief urged the Navy men to go ahead with determination to defend the independence and sovereignty of the country at any cost.

Earlier, the chief guest inspected the smartly turned-out parade and took salute at the march past.

He distributed “Noubahini Pradhan Padak”, “Kadomfhul Padak” and “Titumir Padak” to three new entry sailors who obtained first, second and third positions for their outstanding performances.

The spectacular parade was witnessed, among others, by local high civil and military officials maintaining social distance and health guidelines.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha