All seven local levels in Nawalparasi have closed their service today to mourn the demise of Pratappur rural municipality chair Raj Kumar Sharma.

The District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi decided not to render local governments’ services for today to aggrieve the loss of the local representative.

Sharma died as his-self driving vehicle (Lu 1 Jha 370) on Sunday had met with an accident at Bardhghat while he was on the way to Parasi to attend the meeting of District Disaster Management Committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal