General

Nawalpur (Bardaghat-Susta East) has witnessed a rise in winter paddy harvest this year. According to the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, the district this year has seen increment of paddy output by 400 metric in comparison to the last year.

Information Officer of the Centre Shanker Poudel shared the information that 3,360 metric tons paddy was produced in 700 hectares land in the district this year. “The paddy cultivated area has also increased this year”, Poudel said, adding, “Paddy was cultivated in 620 hectares of land last year while it rose to 700 hectares this year”.

He further shared that the area and production of winter paddy have expanded with local farmers getting attracted to the paddy block programme. “We have started executing paddy block programme in Gaindakot-11 and Kawaswoti-17”, he shared, adding that the farmers have increasingly shown their interest to cultivate paddy after they received grant from the paddy block programme. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal