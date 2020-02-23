Games, sports

Nawalpur has won the Pokhara Paltan Gandaki State-level inter-district U-16 one-day cricket tournament. In the final match held at Pokhara stadium on Saturday, Nawalpur defeated host Kaski A team by 48 runs to win the tournament.

In the super league among five participating teams, Nawalpur collected eight points to remain undefeated in the tournament. Kaski collected six points to finish in the second position. The tournament was organized by Pokhara Cricket Academy.

In the final match, Nawalpur scored 156 runs at the loss of all wickets in 46overs after choosing to bat first. In reply, Kaski were all out in the 35th over with only 108 runs on the board. Bowler Sushil Chettri of Nawalpur was the man-of-the-match for taking a hattrick in the final match.

Nawalpur's Swikar Shrestha, who took a total of 11 wickets in the tournament, was adjudged the best bowler of the tournament while Dipak Dumre,also of Nawalpur was declared the best batsman for scoring the only century of the tournament.

Along with the win, Nawalpur won Rs. 20,000 in cash along with the winner trophy and medals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal