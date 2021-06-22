General

The Naya Party Nepal has demanded with the government to include the Nepalis residing in Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura area in upcoming census.

The Party has also appealed the government to enable an environment for the Nepalis residing in these areas to enlist themselves in the voter list and exercise their franchise.

These areas measuring 335 square kilometres were long encroached by the Indian side and projected in the Indian territory in the Indian political map. The government of Nepal last year laid claim over these areas and issued a new political map of the country incorporating these areas as a part of Nepal in May, 2020.

The Naya Party Nepal has also drawn the attention of the government towards rescue, relief, relocation and rehabilitation operation of the survivors of the monsoon-induced disasters.

Senior vice-chairperson of the party Yubaraj Safal, issuing a press statement here today, appealed to the government to ensure vaccination for all the eligible Nepalis and introduce financial stimulus packages to the business persons and entrepreneurs adversely affected by COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Party has also demanded with the government to consider an amendment in the Constitution of Nepal that would bar any Nepali citizens obtaining Nepali citizenship identity card through naturalization process from being involved in political activities in Nepal.

Demands also include prohibiting such citizens from being elected to important public offices such as people’s representatives, ministers, Vice-President, Prime Minister and President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal