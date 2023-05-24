General

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said national poet Kazi

Nazrul Islam is a poet of Bengali traditional thought and spirit.

"In Bengali literature, Kazi Nazrul is known as a poet of love-rebel and

equality," he said in a statement issued on the occasion of the 124th birth

anniversary of the national poet to be observed tomorrow.

Marking the birth anniversary of Nazrul, the ruling Awami League will pay

tributes to the poet by placing a wreath at his grave on the premises of

Dhaka University Central Mosque at 7:30 am tomorrow.

Quader said poet Nazrul's timeless write-ups had a clear mantra against

injustice. Standing against superstition, bigotry and sectarianism, the poet

sang the song of the victory of humanity, he added.

Nazrul helped emerge Bengali nationalism by penning against the exploitation,

torture and discrimination of the British colonial rulers, Quader said.

He asked the leaders, workers and supporters of the Awami League and its

affiliated and like-minded organisations at all levels to celebrate the

national poet's birthday with due dignity and respect.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha