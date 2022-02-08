General

Chairperson of Nepal Bar Association (NBA) Chandeshwor Shrestha has said the agitation launched by NBA has contributed to begin initiatives for clean judiciary.

Shrestha viewed the hearing of cases with lottery-system in the court is a significant achievement, which he argued, was the contribution of agitation NBA launched for over three months. He said it while addressing a press conference the NBA organized on the 100th day of agitation on Monday. The NBA has continued its campaign for clean judiciary with several demands including lottery-system in hearing of cases, and end of corruption in judiciary.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has continued its agitation virtually.

However, Chairperson Shrestha said though the lottery-system was begun after agitation, the judiciary was suffering from indecision. It has failed to conduct meeting of the Judicial Council and Judicial Service Commission, he added.

Similarly, Chairperson of NBA Supreme Court chapter, Dr Purna Man Shakya, made it clear that the NBA's protest was not targeted against anyone but for the reform in entire judiciary with the control of corruption. He believed that the protest was for restoring judiciary's image.

Source: National News Agency Nepal