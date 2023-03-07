General

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has said its attention has been drawn to the reactions coming out from different quarters on the peace process and its associated matters as well as the regular jurisdiction of the judiciary when timely reconciliation as part of peace process was yet to be concluded.

Issuing a press release today, NBA chair and senior advocate Gopal Krishna Ghimire expressed NBA's concern over the publication of misleading statements in a way to create dispute on jurisdiction of concerned actors. He expressed his belief that the concerned actors and stakeholders would act as per their respective jurisdictions.

"As the commission and judicial body formed to dispense transitional justice would discharge their responsibilities accordingly, NBA urges the concerned parties to not carry out such activities in a way to affect the performance of such agencies", reads the press release.

He said that the government and the concerned commissions were responsible for concluding the peace process and delivering justice to the conflict survivors as per the Comprehensive Peace Accord, Constitution and the roles and responsibilities stipulated in the transitional justice related laws.

Source: National News Agency Nepal