The Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has demanded investigation into the alleged audio conversation between the Kathmandu district judge Raj Kumar Koirala and advocate Rudra Prasad Pokharel bargaining for bail amount for the release of Ichchha Raj Tamang, founder of the Civil Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited.

Tamang has been remanded to judicial custody on charges of embezzling over Rs 5 billion from the depositors. “The NBA calls for investigation into the audio conversation made public and bring out fact about it and book those involved into it,” reads a statement issued by the NBA General Secretary Anjita Khanal.

It has also condemned unwanted, immoral and indecent work by judges, employees and legal practitioners who are supposed to play an important role in increasing goodwill of judiciary, an ultimate center of faith and trust for the citizens.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS