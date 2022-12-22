General

The Nepal Bar Association (NBA), an umbrella organisation of legal practitioners, celebrated its 67th Establishment Day today by exchanging best wishes and hosting a tea reception.

Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, Justices of the Supreme Court, Anil Sinha and Sapana Malla Pradhan, as well as office-bearers of Nepal Bar Association, senior advocates and lawyers were present on the occasion.

Extending best wishes to all law professionals on the occasion of Law Day, NBA Chairperson Gopal Krishna Ghimire said NBA is working for independent, competent and people’s responsible judiciary, rule of law, democracy and human rights protection.

NBA hosts a tea reception on Poush 7 every year on the occasion of its establishment day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal