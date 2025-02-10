NBR Revokes 2 SROs on Tax Waiver for Shuchona Foundation



Dhaka: The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today revoked two Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) that granted tax waivers to the Shuchona Foundation, an organization founded by Saima Wazed Putul, the daughter of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the two SROs were initially issued on April 6, 2016, and June 19, 2013. The revocation of these tax waivers comes amid an ongoing legal operation initiated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). This operation follows allegations of misappropriation of state funds through irregularities and corruption involving the foundation’s president and several others.





The ACC’s actions began after the change in the Awami League regime, targeting financial irregularities and alleged fraudulent activities linked to the foundation. The NBR’s decision to revoke the tax waivers is seen as part of this broader investigation into the foundation’s financial dealings.

