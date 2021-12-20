Key Issues

The results of the nine-member Central Member (Women's Open category) under the election held on December 13 at the 14th General Convention of the Nepali Congress have been made public today. According to the results, Dr Dila Sangraula (Pant) was elected with 2,885 votes, Pushpa Bhusal with 2,718 votes, Dr Arju Rana Deuba with 2,536 votes, Ambika Basnet with 2,339 votes and Ishwori Neupane with 2,259 votes.

Similarly, Sarita Prasai got 2,096 votes, Rama Koirala Poudel got 1,858 votes, Shusila Dhakal Acharya got 1,804 votes and Rangamati Shahi got 1,789 votes, said Keshav Rijal, secretary of the NC election committee.

A total of 30 candidates had filed nominations for the nine-member central member (women open category).

Source: National News Agency Nepal