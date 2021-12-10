General

The inauguration session of the 14th general convention of major ruling party, the Nepali Congress, has commenced. Party leaders and workers from across the country have gathered at Bhrikuti Mandap, the venue of general convention, for the programme.

Nepali Congress president and prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba garlanded the portraits of people's leader BP Koirala, Subarna Shumsher, Saintly leader Krishna Prasad Bhattarai, Peace leader and former prime minister and party president Girija Prasad Koirala and former president Sushil Koirala on the occasion.

The NC's 14th general convention has the theme – 'Motivation, Unity and Transformation'.

Processions of people accompanied by the traditional tableaus have reached the programme venue from different parts of the Kathmandu Valley. The Panchebaja (an ensemble of five traditional musical instruments) played by women was the centre of attraction at the inaugural programme. Similarly, the cultural performances by the Tamang, Sherpa, Gurung, Tharu, Kirant Rai communities were other attractions of the inauguration.

Various communities have assembled at the programme venue along with their respective cultural floats.

The general convention venue has been decorated everywhere with the Nepali Congress' the four-star flag and an attractive stage has been constructed. The party workers from the Kathmandu Valley have put up various performances donning their typical Newari dress and playing the Dhime drums.

Four thousand and seven hundred representatives are attending the general convention that will run for three days from today. It will elect the party office-bearers including one president, two vice-presidents, two general secretaries and eight joint general secretaries.

Similarly, it will elect 134-member central working committee. The treasurer would be however picked by the central committee.

The top leaders of the parties in the ruling alliance are scheduled to give their congratulatory statements on the occasion. CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', CPN (Unified Socialist) chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samjbadi Party chair Upendra Yadav and Rastriya Janamorcha Nepal vice-chair Durga Paudel are scheduled to address the general convention.

Similarly, Chair of CPN (UML), the main opposition party, KP Sharma Oli, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party chair Mahantha Thakur, and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chair Rajendra Lingden are also scheduled to give their congratulatory statements in the inaugural session, wishing for the success of the general convention.

Leaders who have come from various countries including India are to address the session.

Source: National News Agency Nepal