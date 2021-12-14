General

A re-election is to be held for the post of party president in the 14th general convention of Nepali Congress (NC) with none of the five candidates getting majority in the first round.

Incumbent party president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba failed to get majority in the first round and will now compete with Shekhar Koirala.

Deuba has secured 2,258 votes. A total of 4,679 representatives cast vote during the voting on Monday. The magical number to get elected was 2,340 and Deuba has fallen short by 82 votes.

Shekhar Koirala came second with 1,729 votes.

A member of the party's Central Election Committee said preparations are being made to organize the second round voting from 3.30 pm today.

Voting will take place at three polling stations as was done yesterday.

Out of the total 4,743 voters, 4,679 had taken part in the voting that took place since 11.45 am till 11.45 pm on Monday.

As per the NC statute a candidate vying for the post of president has to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes cast to get elected.

Since no candidate secured more than 50 per cent votes, second round voting is to be held now. The candidate securing the highest number of votes in the run-off election will be declared the winner.

The election was held for 132 posts including the party central working committee office-bearers and the members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal