The counting of votes for the general secretary under the Nepali Congress' 14th General Convention is in progress.

Among the six candidates contesting the election for the two general secretary posts, Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma are leading in the votes.

Out of the 3,120 votes counted until the filing of this report, Thapa has secured 2,037 votes while Sharma has bagged 1,255 votes.

Similarly, the other candidates Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has secured 1,024 votes, Pradip Poudel 935 votes, Dr Minendra Rijal 456 votes and Dr Rajaram Karki 75 votes, the party's Central Election Committee stated.

The vote counting had begun at 10.20 am. A total of 4,679 votes out of 4,743 votes, were cast in the election held on Monday. The election was held for 134 posts including office-bearers and members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal