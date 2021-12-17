General

Vote counting for the Nepali Congress joint general secretaries under the 14th general convention has concluded.

Kishor Singh Rathaur has been elected joint general-secretary under the category of Khas Arya, Mahendra Yadav under Madhesi category, Pharmullah Mansoor under Muslim category, Umakant Chaudhary under Tharu category and Badri Pandey under backward area category.

As per the NC central election committee, Rathaur secured 2,576 votes to win the election while Yadav got 2,330 votes.

Similar, Mansoor received 2,776 votes; Chaudhary gathered 2,762 votes; and Pandey obtained 2,411 votes.

Likewise, Mahalaxmi Upadhyay ‘Dina’ has already been elected joint general secretary under women category, Jeevan Pariyar under Dalit category, Bhismaraj Angdembe under the indigenous category.

As per the election result of the office-bearers as part of the 14th general convention, Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected to the post of President, Purna Bahadur Khadka and Dhan Raj Gurung to the post of vice-presidents, Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma to the post of general-secretaries.

According to the party headquarters, counting of votes for central committee members is now underway.

A total of 487 candidates had filed their candidacies for 134 posts in the election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal