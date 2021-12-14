General

Nepali Congress president candidate, incumbent party president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been leading the vote count with increasing margin as the vote counting under the party's 14th General Convention is in progress.

The party's Central Election Committee said PM Deuba has been leading the vote count since the beginning. The vote counting is going on at the Rashtriya Sabha Griha (City Hall).

Deuba has secured 1,506 votes out of the 3,181 votes counted so far while Dr Shekhar Koirala has got 1,178 votes, Prakash Man Singh 254 votes, Bimalendra Nidhi 173 votes and Kalyan Gurung 15 votes, the Committee said.

A total 4,679 out of the 4,743 voters had cast their ballots in the voting that ran from 11.45 am till 11.45 pm on Monday. The vote counting was started at 4.20 am today.

The counting of votes was started after completing all the antecedent processes like sealing off the ballot box, preparing the particulars and agreeing the code of conduct for vote counting immediately after the voting was over.

As per the NC statute a candidate vying for the post of president has to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes cast to get elected. If any candidate fails to secure this much votes, then the second round of election is held among the two candidates securing the highest votes. The candidate securing the highest number of votes in the re-election is declared the winner.

The election was held for 132 posts including the party central working committee office-bearers and the members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal