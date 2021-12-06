Human Rights

The provincial convention to elect a new leadership in Province No 2 for Nepali Congress (NC) in a run-up to the party's 14th national convention has been postponed.

At a press conference at Janakpur on Monday, Ramesh Rijal, central committee member and coordinator of NC's Province No 2 national convention organizing committee shared that the provincial convention has been postponed.

The Province having 32 constituencies in its eight districts will hold convention after the national convention slated for upcoming December 10 -12.

The representatives' names from Sarlahi, Saptari and Rautahat were still awaited, according to the Committee.

Krishna Yadav from Rautahat and Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development and Transport Ram Saroj Yadav have already announced their candidacy for the president of Province No 2 in the provincial convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal