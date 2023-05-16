General

The Nepali Congress has sought 'impartial' and 'free' investigation into the fake Bhutanese refugee scam.

"Guilty must be prosecuted and no innocent be blamed for the scam," the party said. At a press meet organised here today, NC Spokesperson and Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said the party was clear that fair and impartial investigations against the scandal be ensured and it had its support and cooperation towards that end.

Accusing of media trials regarding the matter to some extent in regard with the scam, the Minister said, "No innocent be blamed for the crime."

As he said, so far it seemed that NC central leader and House of Representatives (HoR) member Dr Arzu Rana Deuba had no role in the scam and she had already sought the police help against a ' fake audio' posted on social sites claiming her involvement in the scandal. "We believe the audio is fake"

He went on to say that the party had not yet suspended party leader Bal Krishna Khand following his arrest for his alleged involvement in the scam as the leader convinced the party that he would prove himself innocent before the law.

In his response to a media query that why the party President was silent about the issue, Mahat said," He, the party President, in one hand is an introvert and on the other hand wants impartial and free investigations over the matter and this is the party's position as well."

