Gandaki province main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) and Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) have called for summoning special session of the province assembly.

A total of 17 province assembly members representing NC and JSP wrote to Gandaki Province Chief Amik Sherchan demanding special session of the province assembly.

NC province assembly main opposition party leader Krishna Chandra Nepali and JSP province assembly member Hari Sharan Acharya handed over the letter demanding special session to under-secretary of the province chief office Yam Prasad Subedi.

The letter reads that the disadvantaged and helpless citizens are dying for lack of coronavirus test and treatment; price hike has invariably increased; budget implementation has been very disappointing and the government has failed to address pressing public concerns.

As the province assembly is silent on the sensitive issues of public health and livelihood of the coronavirus-battered people, parliamentary deliberations is a must, the NC parliamentary party office said.

There is a constitutional provision that the Province Chief could set a date for parliamentary session at the written request of one-fourth members of the province assembly when there was no convening of province assembly session.

Source: National News Agency Nepal