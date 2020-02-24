Key Issues, politics

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed to Nepali Liaison Committee and other Nepali organisations in South Korea to make necessary coordination among each other for high alertness to keep Nepalis in Korea safe from infection of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sending a letter to chairperson of Nepali Liaison Committee on Monday, NC President Deuba asked them to make coordination in united manner in this hour by increasing brotherhood. Korea joins the list of an increasing number of countries across the world now affected by COVID-19.

Deuba mentioned that his concern has been increased towards the security of overall Nepalis living there after knowing that hundreds of people have been infected from COVID-19 and some of them have already lost their lives there due to this since few days.

The letter reads, We alert you for needed precautions from the government of Nepal and Embassy. I appeal for necessary coordination, dissemination of information and alertness among all Nepalis living in different cities of South Korea including Daegu to take precautions to be safe from the COVID-19 infection.

Expecting more effective role of Nepali Liaison Committee in such hour, NC President Deuba urged the Nepali organisations in Korea to carry out activities with unity and brotherhood.

Source: National News Agency Nepal