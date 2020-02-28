General

The Nepali Congress (NC) launched the distribution of new active party membership and renewal of existing ones from today in view of its upcoming 14th General Convention.

According to the party source, the House of Representatives regional working committees are responsible for undertaking the distribution of new membership and the district working committees are assigned to renew the active membership in accordance with the party's statute.

As party Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma told the RSS, the number of party's active members who are held important in the party organisations is around 500 thousand at home and abroad.

The party central working committee meeting on February 12 had agreed to allocate maximum 50 percent of the number of existing active membership to new active members.

Similarly, around 100 thousand leaders and workers who are from the Nepal Loktantrik Forum, Akhanda Nepal and Nepal Samata Party among others which had been integrated into the party and newcomers who had entered the party by quitting several parties during the party's jagaran ( awakening campaign) will be given the active membership.

In total, new tally of party's active members is expected to exceed 800 thousands. The Loktantrik Forum has just demanded around 25,000 new active memberships.

The party has decided to organise the 14th General Convention from coming February 19 to 22 (2021).

Source: National News Agency Nepal