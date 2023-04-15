General

Nepali Congress (NC) central member Dr Shekhar Koirala called for all leaders and cadres of the party to remain united in the current situation. At the New Year greetings exchange programme hosted by NC Morang here today, he said the party leadership and cadres should forget the past cleavages surfaced in a democratic party and come up with unity. Leader Dr Koirala urged the party cadres to work in a way to form the majority government in coming days. Stressing the need to make two candidates of the NC winners in upcoming by-election, he urged the NC cadres to support the 'party not the colleague' in their constituencies. Former Vice-President of the NC, Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar said NC was shouldering a big responsibility for the rule of law, parliamentary democracy and political stability. He underlined the need of enabling young generation in the party to resolve several challenges facing the historical congress party. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal