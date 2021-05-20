General

President of the Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, on the behalf of the NC, has drawn attention of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, demanding broader action plan for prevention and containment of COVID-19 infection.

A delegation led by President Deuba called on Prime Minister Oli today and submitted a memorandum along with 15-point action plan to prevent and control COVID-19.

The NC urged the government to guarantee the vaccine immediately in order to keep the people protected from second wave of the novel Coronavirus and infection of new variant in near future, to accelerate diplomatic initiation to bring vaccines and to make supply of vaccine in a transparent way.

It also demanded fair investigation from the concerned bodies regarding so called irregularities seen during supply of health supplies in the first phase of Coronavirus, corruption and commission system seen in supply of vaccine.

The memo directed to bring oxygen concentrator to end ongoing scarcity of oxygen gas and to make arrangement of transparent distribution of plant and cylinders ensuring its immediate supply.

The NC also demanded to make arrangement of beds, oxygen facility, hospital with ICU and ventilators and necessary health workers in all districts.

It also urged the Prime Minister to launch special awareness campaign to protect children from third wave of virus as experts have made projection that children might be seriously affected from the third wave of virus.

The scope of PCR tests for the infection based on a contract tracing should be increased and a mobile team of people managed to collect swabs.

The NC demanded that the government should make regulations and provide subsidy in the transportation of COVID-19 patients while addressing concerns about high treatment fees charged by health situations and transportation fees by air service providers.

The government should provide economy reliefs to the affected community, stem supply of COVID-19 medicines and medical equipment on the black market and manage hotline numbers to provide counseling and awareness messages against the infection.

The NC has demanded that the government immediately appoints a health secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population and effectively manages a mechanism at the COVID-19 crisis management centre. The government should manage required resources at local level to control the virus. It also should regulate PCR tests for Covid-19 for cross border mobility of people at transits and other managements against the infection and stop a cartel in PCR tests for the infection for foreign job aspirants.

The NC also drew the attention of the Prime Minister to ensure timely availability of allowances and health insurance as announced by the government to health workers and encourage health workers and cleaners who are at the forefront against the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal