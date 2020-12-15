Key Issues

Nepali Congress, the main opposition party in the parliament, has called for convening the parliament session at the earliest.

A meeting of the NC office-bearers and former office-bearers today also concluded that the ordinance related to the function, duties and responsibility of the Constitutional Council issued on December 15 is against the letter and spirit of the constitution.

The meeting held at party president Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence accused the government of further displaying its undemocratic character by issuing the ordinance that is against the very spirit of the constitution, skirting the parliament session.

The main opposition party has also warned that any decision taken or to be taken following the issuance of the ordinance would not be acceptable to it. It has demanded withdrawing the ordinance which it said was issued 'decimating' the dignity of the Constitutional Council, NC chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel said.

The meeting has decided to call a meeting of the NC parliamentary party working committee for December 18 to discuss the ordinance related to the Constitutional Council and other contemporary political issues.

Poudel said the meeting of the office-bearers also concluded that the nation-wide demonstrations the party organized on December 14 reflected the public opinion against the government's ineptitude in handling the COVID-19 crisis, corruption, the mistreatment against the party senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel in Tanahu and its authoritarian tendency.

The meeting called on the government to hear the demands of the protesting sugarcane farmers and to take initiatives and do the necessary coordination for the prompt payment of their outstanding dues from the sugar mills.

Source: National News Agency Nepal