NC calls for DPM and Home Minister Lamichhane’s resignation

Kathmandu: The main opposition party Nepali Congress has demanded that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane resign from his post. Speaking in the Urgent Time of the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, Nepali Congress lawmaker Deepak Giri called for an impartial investigation into a complaint against 18 individuals, including the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chair and DPM and Home Minister Lamichhane and CPN (Maoist Centre)'s student leader Deepesh Pun. The complaint was registered by the victims from the Pokhara-based Surya Darshan Cooperatives on February 5, 2024 at the District Police Office Kaski. Giri contended that the Nepali Congress has called for the Home Minister's resignation as his remaining in the post is seen to affect the impartial investigation in this case. He said although the existing Cooperatives Act allows giving loan only to the cooperatives members, the Surya Darshan Cooperative is found to have issued loans to non-members as well, whic h is illegal. He charged the government of still not listening to the voices being raised in the parliament and outside also that the usury and cooperatives victims should get justice. Lawmaker Giri accused the PM of appointing minister that reflects the conflict of interest. Lawmaker Saraswoti Bajimaya, through the Speaker, drew the attention of the government towards the general public being affected by various natural and human created disasters across the country. She demanded that the government provide relief support to the people affected by a recent incident of fire at Halesi Tuwachung Municipality-8 of Khotang. She also urged the government to take effective measures to bring the fire under control at Ward No 1 and 2 of the same municipality and in other places of the district. According to her, fire incidents have been reported at 30 places of the district till date in which properties worth Rs 12 million and 90 thousand has been destroyed. Lawmaker Devendra Poudel called attention of the gover nment on the increasing number of road accidents each year in the country, in which thousands of people are killed and tens of thousands injured. He presented statistics that in the last five years alone more than 14,000 people have lost their lives to road accidents. He also demanded that the government take prompt initiatives for the rescue of and providing treatment to the 25 people who were injured in a bus accident took place at Nishikhola of Baglung on Monday. Nine people were killed in this accident. Poudel called attention of the bodies concerned for taking effective steps to minimize the road accidents. Lawmaker Janardan Sharma and Chandra Bahadur Bishwokarma also drew the attention of the government on the same issue. Lawmaker Raghuji Panta expressed condolences over the demise of litterateur Parashu Pradhan, calling him as the writer who gave 'modern touch' to Nepali literature. He called on the State to protect and patronize the litterateurs, artists and musicians as they have important role i n introducing the nation to the world at large. Panta also drew the attention of the government towards what he called 'the dire condition' of the Sajha Prakashan, a state entity for promoting literature and litterateurs. Source: National News Agency Nepal