Key Issues

The Nepali Congress is to hold a discussion with two other parties in the parliament on the latest political situation.

Accordingly, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called a meeting between senior leaders of the NC, CPN (Maoist Centre) and Janata Samajbadi Party. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 3:00 pm on Friday. The meeting has been organized to build a common understanding on the contemporary political situation in the country, NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal