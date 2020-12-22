Key Issues

Nepali Congress central working committee ended today with the decision to continue tomorrow, as some members are yet to express their views.

At the meeting that began today, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba shared the conclusions of the all-party meeting held on Monday at the onset of the meeting, said NC chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, central members Mahendra Acharya, Dr Narayan Khadka and NP Saud expressed their views today. The CEC will continue at 1:00 pm at the NC central office tomorrow, Poudel said.

