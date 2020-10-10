General

The Nepali Congress has postponed its central working committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The meeting has been deferred over the passing away of the NC's former treasurer and pioneering philanthropist Rambabu Prasai (Khanaparude Prakaha) on October 9, Chief Secretary at the NC Party Office, Krishna Prasad Poudel, said.

Prasai had died while under treatment at the Om Hospital in Kathmandu.

The Nepali Congress has said the party's flag would be put at half mast at its Central Office and at all the party offices on October 10, 11 and 12 in mourning. Similarly, the central office as well as all offices under it would be closed on October 11 while condolence book would be kept at the central office and at the district offices on the 13th day of his demise.

The meeting's agenda was set as holding discussions in the context of preparation for the party's forthcoming 14th general convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal