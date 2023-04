General

The meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Executive Committee is be held today.

The CEC meeting is scheduled to discuss contemporary politics, the near-coming by-elections and the remaining work of cabinet expansion, said NC Central Office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel.

According to him, the meeting will be held at 10:00 am at the NC Central Office in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal