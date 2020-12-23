General

The Nepali Congress central working committee members have expressed their protest against the dissolution of the House of Representatives. Speaking at the CWC meeting today, they suggested the party to wage a nationwide movement against it.

The meeting will reach to a decision about the form of protest against the decision of the government to dissolve the house and announce elections tomorrow, NC spokesperson Biswa Prakash Sharma said.

The NC CWC is meeting since Tuesday in order build its response to the act of the government to dissolve the lower house of parliament. The meeting is chaired by NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The meeting will resume at 1:00 pm tomorrow at the central office, said the party’s chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal