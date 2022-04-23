General

Today's meeting of the Central Work Execution Committee of the ruling Nepali Congress has been re-scheduled for 3:00 pm today.

The meeting called for 11:00 am was postponed due to special reason, said Chief Secretary of the NC Central Office, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

The agenda for today's meeting was set to finalize candidates for the may 13 local-level election. The party has requested office-bearers and members of the central performance committee for their mandatory presence at the Party Office, Sanepa, at 3:00 pm. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal