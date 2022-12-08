Key Issues

A meeting of the Nepali Congress central work execution committee has been scheduled for coming Saturday.

The meeting to take place at 1:00 am on December 10 at the party’s central office Sanepa is expected to review the recent elections to the Member of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly, poll results and the issue relating to the formation of a new government.

Party Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel said all the committee office bearers and members are directed to attend the meeting compulsorily.–

Source: National News Agency Nepal