The Nepali Congress, Chitwan has expressed its concern over the decision of the government to develop Bhaktapur cancer hospital as an institute of studies, at the cost of the BP cancer hospital in Chitwan. Furthermore, the decision to include BP cancer hospital under the authority of the proposed Institute in Bhaktapur has been of more concern, the NC has said.

Issuing a statement, NC Chitwan Chair Jit Bahadur Shrestha said a hospital running as per its own autonomous act and with sufficient infrastructure was neglected due to political prejudice, as it is named after the first elected Prime Minister of the country. Shrestha has called for immediate correction to the decision.

The NC has further demanded that the BP hospital be developed into a national institute for cancer disease education.

Source: National News Agency Nepal