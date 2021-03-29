General

The Nepali Congress (NC), Baglung has said the incident took place at Baglung’s Baldedhuri sharing border with Gulmi and Pyuthan on Sunday is highly condemnable.

In a press statement today, Party Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma has demanded an investigation into the scuffle which ended in the tragic deaths of two youth. The party wants to be sure whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

The clash ensured during the celebrations of Holi festival. Prakash Kunwar and Deepak Nepali had lost lives in the accident and Kunwar was also the NC, Baglung district member.

The dead bodies were found around 400 meters below a cliff and it is not clear whether they were thrown from the cliff after killing them or shoved alive, the party said in the statement.

The party has drawn the government’s serious attention towards taking a prompt action to arrest the guilty in the crime.

NC district President Deependra Bahadur Thapa and former President Prakash Sharma Poudel reached the incident site this morning to take stock of the situation and meet the bereaved families, party’s central Spokesperson said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal