General

The main opposition Nepali Congress has termed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recommendation to dissolve the House of Representatives against the constitution and its spirit. PM Oli this morning had recommended the President to dissolve the House citing for a fresh mandate.

In a press statement today, NC Spokesperson Bishwaprakash Sharma has said the party would resist the move politically. The party said it was committed to frustrating the efforts as it was the outcome of intra-party conflict and is meant for pushing the country towards instability.

The NC has appealed to the President to reject the proposal and fulfill the duty as the patron of the Constitution. It has urged all political parties, leaders, cadres, organisations and the entire democrats to get united for safeguarding the constitution and democracy. According to the statement, the party had summoned a meeting of party office bearers and former office-bearers available in the Kathmandu Valley for 1:00 pm today to discuss the issue further.

Source: National News Agency Nepal