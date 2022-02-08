General

The Nepali Congress has extended deep sorrow over the demise of mother of Kabir Rana, party's former Mahasamiti member and Chief Editor of the Deshantar weekly.

The party in the press statement issued by party central office chief secretary Krishna Poudel on behalf of party President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba condoled the death of Meen Kumari Rana, 83, on January 29.

Stating that Rana senior had her meaningful participation in democratic movements in the country and with her demise, the party had lost a leading personality. The party has extended heartfelt tribute to the late Rana and condoled the bereaved family.

Source: National News Agency Nepal