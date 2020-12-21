Key Issues

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, has called an all-party meeting for discussing the latest political development in the country. The meeting has been called for 4.0pm at the party's Central Office in Sanepa today.

The top leaders of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Janata Samajbadi Party, among other parties have been invited to the meeting, the NC party office stated.

The President had dissolved the existing House of Representatives and fixed the dates for holding the election to a new House of Representatives on April 30 and May 10, 2021 in accordance with the recommendation of the Council of Ministers on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal