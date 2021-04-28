General

A meeting of central working committee of the Nepali Congress called for today has been postponed.

The meeting was postponed after some cwc office bearers and staffs of central office tested positive for coronavirus in the PCR test done during the preparation of the meeting, said Chief Secretary of the NC Central Office, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Poudel told RSS that the meeting was postponed as per the direction of party President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, as coronavirus infection is growing rapidly, it is not appropriate to hold meeting in presence of large number of people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal