The Nepali Congress Central Working Committee is meeting on coming January 6.

NC Party Office’s chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel said that the meeting will convene at 1pm at the party’s central office in Sanepa to review the election to the Member of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly and to discuss about the contemporary political issues.

NC central working committee office-bearers and members have been urged to attend the meeting.

The Nepali Congress is the largest party in the House of Representatives, winning 89 seats in the lower house of the Federal Parliament in the elections to the Member of House of Representatives and Province Assembly held on November 20, 2022.

Source: National News Agency Nepal