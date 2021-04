General

The meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee that was called for 2pm today has been put off.

The party office stated that the meeting had to be called off due to the passing away of Govinda Raj Poudel, middle brother of party senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel, at Ratnanagar, Chitwan this morning.

The party's upcoming 14th general convention and contemporary political topics were in the agenda of the meeting today.

---

Source: National News Agency Nepal