The Nepali Congress (NC) Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting that was scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for 18 April.

The meeting was postponed due to demise of Gobinda Raj Poudel, brother of NC senior leader Ramchandra Poudel. Chief Secretary of the NC central office Krishna Prasad Poudel confirmed the postponement of the meeting.

Meanwhile, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in a condolence message expressed grief over demise of Gobinda Raj Poudel.

He, on behalf of himself and the party on Monday also offered a heartfelt condolence to Gobinda Raj and deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

Gobinda Raj died on Monday at his residence at Ratnanagar in Chitwan district on Monday. He was 75.

Likewise, NC President Deuba also expressed his sadness over demise of NC leader Ganesh Dhakal. Dhakal passed away at his residence at Rabi in Panchthar district on Monday. He was 75.

Source: National News Agency Nepal