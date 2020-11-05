Key Issues

The major opposition party, Nepali Congress’s Central Working Committee (CWC) has been scheduled for November 9.

The meeting called for November 4 was rescheduled after the NC’s office-bearers’ meeting elongated today with former office-bearers and some of the central committee members left to present their remarks, shared NC central office’s chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

The meeting of the office-bearers would continue till 12:30 pm at Budhanilakantha, the residence of the party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, it was shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal