NC decides to file candidacy of NA chairperson

Kathmandu: The main opposition Nepali Congress has decided to file candidacy to the post of National Assembly chairperson. A meeting of office bearers and former office-bearers of the party taken place at the residence of NC President, Sher Bahadur Deuba, in Budhanilakantha took the decision today to file candidacy from the party in the coming election to the post of NA Chairperson, said leader Arjun Narsingh KC. He shared, the NC, however, had not confirmed about the candidates to the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson of the NA. The party also decided to consult other opposition parties to seek their support for NA chairperson, he mentioned. Today's meeting discussed changed political landscape in the wake of formation of new ruling alliance. The role of the NC in the parliament was also zeroed in at the meeting, it is said. After Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' ditched Nepali Congress from the ruling coalition and inducted new ministers from other parties in the Cabinet, including CPN UML, the Nepali Congress has been pushed to the opposition bench. Source: National News Agency Nepal