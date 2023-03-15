Trading

The Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to support Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal's candidate for the election of Vice President, Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav. The voting to elect the Vice President is scheduled to be held on coming March 17.

A meeting of the NC central works execution committee today took a decision to this regard.

In addition to this, the meeting congratulated party senior leader Ramchandra Paudel on his election on the post of President on March 9 and wished him a successful term. The meeting thanked all those who voted Paudel electing him on the post.

The meeting decided to dispatch a letter to the party's bodies concerned to propose and recommend the name of a candidate for the House of Representatives (HoR) by-election announced for April 23 in Chitwan constituency-2, according to party general secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal