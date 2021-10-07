General

The Nepali Congress delegation, which is currently in India visit, met with Chairperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The NC delegation led by Joint General Secretary of the party, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, shared information from New Delhi about the delegation's meeting with BJP Chairperson Nadda. The meeting discussed strengthening of relations between Nepal and Indian governments and the relations between Nepali Congress and BJP. Even the issues as organizational exchanges of the party were discussed on the occasion.

On the occasion, Chairperson Nadda reminded the long relations between India and Nepal and said India had never behaved with the mindset of 'elder brother' with Nepal and it should not be too.

Chairperson Nadda, as Dr Mahat said, viewed such visits and meetings would help strengthen the two-country relations and understand well the sensitive issues. The Indian people and Indian government always respect the sentiment of Nepali people and the BJP and NC should develop people to people relations between the countries accordingly, Dr Mahat added.

Dr Mahat handed over an invitation letter sent by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba to BJP Chairperson Nadda for Nepal visit.

Also together in the meeting were NC leaders Ajay Chaurasiya and Uday Shumsher Rana, and Foreign Department Chief of BJP, Bijay Chauthaiwale.

Chauthaiwale had visited Nepal at the invitation of Dr Mahat some weeks back.

The NC delegation reached India at the invitation of the BJP on Thursday. During the five-day visit, the team is scheduled to meet other leaders and Minister for External Affairs of India. (Photo Available)

Source: National News Agency Nepal