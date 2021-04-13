General

:Main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has demanded the government ensure arrangement for effective security screening and quarantines so as to prevent outbreak of coronavirus.

Issuing a press release today, NC's COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has cautioned the government towards reemergence of coronavirus and possible entrance of new variant into the country.

NC's joint-secretary and committee coordinator Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat called for the government to ensure immediate supply of health appliances and equipment keeping into consideration the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the press release added.

NC has demanded widening the scope of contact tracing and testing of potential infected people, effectively implementing vaccination campaign with definite timeline and taking high-level diplomatic efforts for ensuring import of vaccine.

The NC has also demanded the government implement insurance and risk allowance package targeting health workers and addressing deficit number of human resource at the hospitals.

The country cannot bear the status of lockdown again, he said, adding that the health security measures should be strictly implemented in the current situation

Source: National News Agency Nepal