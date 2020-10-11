business, Trading

The major opposition Nepali Congress has welcomed the agreement reached between the government and Dr Govinda KC. It also demanded the government to implement the agreement honestly.

Issuing a press release today, NC Spokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma also appealed to all to continue watch whether the government implements the agreement. Moreover, he argued that present difference was surfaced after the ordinance the NC-led government had brought to address Dr KC's demands was ignored and the past agreement not implemented.

Source: National News Agency Nepal