General

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has appealed to the government to take the top level diplomatic and political steps to deal with the India’s latest move in regard with Nepali territory Lipulek.

In a press statement issued today, the party recalled that after the signing of Beijing conference on Lipulek by India and China in May 2015, then government led by Prime Minister Sushil Koirala had sent a ‘protest note’ to both governments of India and China separately, expressing its disagreement with the bilateral pact.

Similarly, in November 2019, the party had strongly objected to the new political map issued by India mentioning Nepal’s territories Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as its territories, the party said in the statement.

Besides, during the all-party meeting hosted by the Prime Minister at the time, the party had echoed its clear views that such territories occupied by the Indian army belonged to Nepal and India security force should be sent away from there, demanding that all territories east of the Mahakali River should be returned to Nepal, party President Deuba said in the statement. It is said at the time the party had proposed for taking high-level diplomatic and political efforts to reclaim the encroached land and announced its full support to the government towards that end.

The party has sought a long-term solution to the border issues. It may be noted that Nepal-India boundary issues have once again drawn widespread concerns at home with the news about the inauguration of ‘ Link Road to Kailash-Manasarovar in Tibet, the autonomous state of China via Nepali territory Lipulek.

The government response to the latest move of India getting limited just in a press note as in the past was a matter of sadness, the party said, urging the government to be serious for seeking a solution to the issues through diplomatic means and reiterating the party’s full solidarity towards that end.

Source: National News Agency