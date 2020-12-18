General

The Nepali Congress has demanded the government to withdrawal the Constitutional Council related ordinance at the earliest.

A meeting of the NC Parliamentary Party Working Committee held on Friday drew the conclusion that the act of bringing constitutional council related ordinance without calling a parliament session was undemocratic.

NC Whip Pushpa Bhusal said that the meeting demanded the government to withdrawal the ordinance at the earliest and to call the parliament session as soon as possible.

The government on December 15 had issued ordinance related to the first amendment to the Constitutional Council (Functions, Duties and Rights and Responsibilities, and Work Procedure), 2077 BS. The NC blamed the government of being afraid of calling House session.

Discussion was held on different matters including making the Parliament more effective and how to play party's role.

Saying its serious attention has been drawn towards irregularities and corruption even in this COVID-10 pandemic, the NC demanded action against the guilty. It also drew government's attention to take necessary initiatives to provide the dues of sugarcane farmers from the sugar mills immediately.

Similarly, the meeting also blamed the government of doing discriminatory behaviour at different places of the country for being a congress.

Condemning the murder of people from Netra Bikran Chand 'Biplav' led group, the NC asked the government to take action against the guilty.

Source: National News Agency Nepal